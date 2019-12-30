Global  

Netflix says 'Murder Mystery' its most popular U.S. release in 2019

Reuters Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Netflix Inc's original film "Murder Mystery," starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, topped a list of the streaming service's most popular releases of 2019 in the United States, Netflix said in a statement on Monday.
