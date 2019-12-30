Global  

Chinese Pastor Wang Yi Given 9 Year Sentence on State Subversion

WorldNews Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Chinese Pastor Wang Yi Given 9 Year Sentence on State SubversionChinese pastor Wang Yi, founder of Early Rain Covenant Church, has been sentenced to nine years in prison on the charges of inciting state subversion and illegal business operation, a court in Sichuan in southwest China said on Monday. One year after his incommunicado detention and a recent secret trial, Wang has also been deprived of his political rights for three years with 50,000 yuan ($7,157) of his personal property being confiscated, the announcement on the court's website added. The court, however, gave no details of its so-called "open" trial, which Wang allegedly faced last week. Religious rights activists called Wang's verdict the harshest in a decade, which paints a bleak picture...
