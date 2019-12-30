Chinese Pastor Wang Yi Given 9 Year Sentence on State Subversion

Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

Chinese pastor Wang Yi, founder of Early Rain Covenant Church, has been sentenced to nine years in prison on the charges of inciting state subversion and illegal business operation, a court in Sichuan in southwest China said on Monday. One year after his incommunicado detention and a recent secret trial, Wang has also been deprived of his political rights for three years with 50,000 yuan ($7,157) of his personal property being confiscated, the announcement on the court's website added. The court, however, gave no details of its so-called "open" trial, which Wang allegedly faced last week. Religious rights activists called Wang's verdict the harshest in a decade, which paints a bleak picture...


