AP source: Browns request to interview McDaniels, Roman Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 6 days ago )

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have asked permission to speak with New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman about their head coaching vacancy, a person familiar with the requests told The Associated Press on Monday. Cleveland fired Freddie Kitchens on Sunday night following a loss in Cincinnati that […] 👓 View full article

