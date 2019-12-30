Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

AP source: Browns request to interview McDaniels, Roman

Seattle Times Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have asked permission to speak with New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman about their head coaching vacancy, a person familiar with the requests told The Associated Press on Monday. Cleveland fired Freddie Kitchens on Sunday night following a loss in Cincinnati that […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MHCRoskins

Connor Roskins RT @AdamSchefter: Cleveland Browns requested permission to interview Patriots’ OC Josh McDaniels for their head-coaching vacancy, per sourc… 2 days ago

TheSportsGuy212

Unconquered Seminole. RT @Dontral1: Rooney Rule BS smh RT @RapSheet: #Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy is scheduled to interview with the #Panthers for their head-coachin… 3 days ago

Observeman24

Obby 🏈🏒🏀 RT @RapSheet: #Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy is scheduled to interview with the #Panthers for their head-coaching job on Thursday and he’ll meet… 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.