With births down, U.S. had slowest growth rate in a century

Seattle Times Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The past year’s population growth rate in the United States was the slowest in a century due to declining births, increasing deaths and the slowdown of international migration, according to figures released Monday by the U.S. Census Bureau. The U.S. grew from the middle of 2018 to the middle of 2019 […]
