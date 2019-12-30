Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah in Wisden’s T20I team of the decade

Hindu Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
M.S. Dhoni doesn’t find a place in the side led by Finch
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kohli, Bumrah find place in Wisden's T20I team of the decade

London, Dec 30 (IANS) Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are the only two Indians who have been able to make a cut to the T20I team of the decade announced by...
Sify

Wisden’s T20I team of the decade features Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah but no MS Dhoni


Indian Express

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.