Ivanka Trump Says She May Not Be Back for a Second Term

WorldNews Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Ivanka Trump Says She May Not Be Back for a Second TermIt’s not totally clear what Ivanka Trump’s job is in her father’s White House, considering neither she nor husband Jared Kushner have successfully performed the role of “moderating influence”. But whatever she does all day, she may be getting burned out. Speaking on Fox’s Face the Nation over the weekend, the first daughter suggested she may leave the administration in the coming year, even if Donald Trump wins reelection in November. “I am driven, first and...
News video: Ivanka Trump Not Sure If She'd Serve 2020 White House

Ivanka Trump Not Sure If She'd Serve 2020 White House 00:32

 Senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump detailed President Donald Trump's administration at a tense time for the president in an interview with CBS "Face the Nation." Trump said the president and his base were feeling "energized" in the wake of the impeachment vote, while the president lashed out at...

