Ivanka Trump Says She May Not Be Back for a Second Term

Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

It’s not totally clear what It’s not totally clear what Ivanka Trump ’s job is in her father’s White House , considering neither she nor husband Jared Kushner have successfully performed the role of “moderating influence”. But whatever she does all day, she may be getting burned out. Speaking on Fox’s Face the Nation over the weekend, the first daughter suggested she may leave the administration in the coming year, even if Donald Trump wins reelection in November. “I am driven, first and... 👓 View full article

