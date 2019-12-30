Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Questions for 2020: Donald Trump gets re-elected?

WorldNews Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Questions for 2020: Donald Trump gets re-elected?Under Trump, US unemployment has fallen to 3.5%, the lowest since 1969, and a Chinese slowdown, in conjunction with a strong economy, actually strengthening Trump’s leverage in the ‘trade war’ arena. ......
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Greta Thunberg Says She Wouldn't Waste Her Time Talking Climate Change With Trump [Video]Greta Thunberg Says She Wouldn't Waste Her Time Talking Climate Change With Trump

Many people are aware of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. This tiny activist recently said it would be a waste of time for her to speak to President Donald Trump. Many people are tweeting..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published

President Trump To Visit Miami Church On Friday [Video]President Trump To Visit Miami Church On Friday

He plans to launch his "Evangelicals for Trump" coalition at the King Jesus International Ministry church in West Kendall.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump says he'll "deal with" any Christmas surprise from North Korea

President Trump addressed a range of questions during a teleconference with troops, including what he got the first lady for Christmas.
CBS News Also reported by •Mid-Day

Trump's proposed Social Security disability cuts could end benefits for thousands. What to know

President Trump's proposed social security change could end federal benefits for people with disabilities. Here are answers to common questions.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JoJoFromJerz

Jo @ifindkarma @MollyJongFast @thedailybeast He’s lived his entire life doing this disgusting shit. On Megyn Kelly “… https://t.co/fF4aeCjwBQ 5 hours ago

Nyonitz

Keith Clifton #Truth #Justice #LincolnProject! #2020WillBeTheYearFor #StupidityOfTrump gets SO bad, ~35-Senators submit questions to #trumpTrial House Managers… https://t.co/tALHea9nQp 16 hours ago

r__worldnews

/r/worldnews Questions for 2020: Donald Trump gets re-elected? https://t.co/hTXgm73ZvN 23 hours ago

ola_coola

[email protected] Impeachment Questions Remain, If Donald Trump Didn’t Do Anything Wrong, Why Is Donald Trump Afraid Of? So Also Mosc… https://t.co/jfzfaG6TQs 2 days ago

6_questions

Swaggy B RT @BernieSanders: Taxpayers have paid $115 million so Donald Trump could play golf at his own resorts. Amazon got $129 million in tax reb… 4 days ago

Christo82220244

Better than Backpage: FBSM Reviews ‘No, that’s not right. We can’t continue with this charade, this moral freak show anymore.’” Donald Trump Gets Stum… https://t.co/Ag3nOdh6Ye 1 week ago

SexpartiesJazz

Better than Backpage: FBSM Reviews ‘No, that’s not right. We can’t continue with this charade, this moral freak show anymore.’” Donald Trump Gets Stum… https://t.co/SR0dJX9nq3 1 week ago

bettyblack176

Better than Backpage: FBSM reviews ‘No, that’s not right. We can’t continue with this charade, this moral freak show anymore.’” Donald Trump Gets Stum… https://t.co/bcrSwvXRiZ 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.