China Sentences Wang Yi, Christian Pastor, to 9 Years in Prison

NYTimes.com Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
The founder of one of China’s largest unregistered churches was given a lengthy sentence for what the government called subversion of state power.
China sentences pastor to 9 years on subversion charge

BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday sentenced a prominent pastor who operated outside the Communist Party-recognized Protestant organization to nine years in...
