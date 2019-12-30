Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Iowa woman accused of racist attacks to undergo mental tests

Seattle Times Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A judge Monday approved a competency evaluation of a woman accused of hate crimes in the Des Moines area, including intentionally running over a girl she thought was Mexican. The attorney for Nicole Poole, 42, told a judge Monday that he’d only just met Poole but that he believes she […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Woman accused in racist attack is charged in 2nd incident

CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman who told police she intentionally ran over a 14-year-old girl because she believed the girl was Mexican has been charged with...
Seattle Times

Iowa Woman Who Ran Over Girl Because She Looked ‘Mexican’ Charged With Second Hit and Run in Same Hour

An Iowa woman is facing two hit-and-run charges for what seem to be her racially-motivated attacks on two children with her car.
Mediaite


Tweets about this

wqad

WQAD The attorney of a woman accused of hate crimes in the Des Moines area, including intentionally running over a girl… https://t.co/gRoLcFCRdQ 3 minutes ago

ElizabethARose

Elizabeth Rose RT @egavactip: Re the woman who tried to run over a Hispanic teen and and an African-American child in two separate incidents within the sp… 15 minutes ago

SMcK17

Shawn McKenzie 🇺🇸 Iowa woman accused of racist attacks to undergo mental tests https://t.co/FJ5dhnRBhR - @AP 18 minutes ago

jenkers_en

Jenkers News (ENG) #Iowa woman accused of racist attacks to undergo mental tests https://t.co/gHUBVn9kt7 41 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #Iowa woman accused of #racist attacks to undergo #mental tests - Dec 30 @ 2:14 PM ET https://t.co/VhpU2N6XDZ 47 minutes ago

egavactip

Mark Pitcavage Re the woman who tried to run over a Hispanic teen and and an African-American child in two separate incidents with… https://t.co/Y8kW2TcOSb 49 minutes ago

965ksom

96.5 KSOM Iowa woman accused of racist attacks to undergo mental tests https://t.co/9Lbd3hgWZ4 57 minutes ago

KTTCTV

KTTC TV A judge has approved a competency evaluation of a woman accused of hate crimes in the Des Moines area, including in… https://t.co/io7TiDK2AY 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.