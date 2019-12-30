Global  

Canada beats Germany 4-1 at junior hockey worlds

Seattle Times Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Canada bounced back from a big loss to Russia with a 4-1 victory over Germany on Monday at the world junior hockey championship. Nolan Foote, Liam Foudy and Ty Dellandrea had a goal and an assist each for Canada, with Calen Addison also scoring. Yannik Valenti netted for Germany. Canada […]
