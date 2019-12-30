Global  

Playoff-bound Bills force Sabres’ scheduling change Saturday

Seattle Times Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills and Sabres fans need not worry. They’ll get a chance to see both of their teams play Saturday. The Sabres announced their home game against the Florida Panthers has been moved to 1 p.m. to alleviate any conflict with the Bills playing at Houston in an AFC wild-card game […]
