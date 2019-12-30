Global  

Andrew Yang asks DNC for more qualifying polls ahead of January debate. DNC says no.

euronews Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Andrew Yang asks DNC for more qualifying polls ahead of January debate. DNC says no.
News video: Cory Booker Struggling To Make It To Next Debate

Cory Booker Struggling To Make It To Next Debate 00:32

 Cory Booker has raised enough money to qualify for an appearance at the Iowa Democratic debate in January. However, Newsweek says he has yet to achieve a high enough ranking in the polls to earn a place on the debate stage. New rules set in place by the DNC say it may be even more difficult for...

Which Democrats Qualified For The January Debate? [Video]Which Democrats Qualified For The January Debate?

FiveThirtyEight.com reports that five Democrats have qualified for the January debates. Joe Biden. Bernie Sanders. Pete Buttigieg. Elizabeth Warren. Amy Klobuchar. Candidates need to reach 5..

Donald Glover fundraising for 2020 candidate Andrew Yang [Video]Donald Glover fundraising for 2020 candidate Andrew Yang

The 'Atlanta' star is coordinating with Yang's campaign for an event in Los Angeles. It is on December 19, the same day as the final Democratic presidential debate of 2019.

DNC rejects Andrew Yang's request to commission polls to increase diversity at January debate

The DNC said that commissioning primary polls would break with its tradition of independent polling.
USATODAY.com

DNC shoots down Andrew Yang request for more polling

The Democratic National Committee is rejecting presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s call for the committee to conduct its own polling amid concerns about the...
FOXNews.com

SKrigelski

Sam 🧢 RT @AndrewYang: We need the @DNC to #PollThePeople. Between now and January 10, the DNC should commission four early state qualifying polls… 7 seconds ago

NBCAsianAmerica

NBC Asian America RT @NBCNews: Democratic National Committee rejects request from Andrew Yang to commission 4 early state qualifying polls ahead of the next… 7 seconds ago

Peter_Z122

Peter Z 🧢 RT @ZachMontellaro: What I think is the most interesting detail from @HCTrudo's story: Yang's donor numbers! The campaign told her that the… 26 seconds ago

chouettedeP

Chouette de Picasso 🧢🌻 RT @Zach_Graumann: Hasn’t been a qualifying early-state poll (where we’ve invested heavily) in 47 days now... silence from the DNC. Guess… 39 seconds ago

Santanumalbum

Ipomea RT @HCTrudo: 🚨Scoop: @AndrewYang sent a letter to @DNC Chairman @TomPerez asking him to commission 4 early-state polls before Jan. 10 to en… 49 seconds ago

tahoppe05404

Theodore A Hoppe @IQ2US "It has been 38 days since a qualifying poll in Iowa, New Hampshire, or Nevada was taken. As you know, big s… https://t.co/F8ywLcItNP 1 minute ago

NBCNews

NBC News Democratic National Committee rejects request from Andrew Yang to commission 4 early state qualifying polls ahead o… https://t.co/zBjqF9LhUZ 1 minute ago

Djangotime4

Jack Burton RT @thedailybeast: EXCLUSIVE: In leaked memo, Andrew Yang asks the DNC to commission more debate polling over the next several days https:/… 1 minute ago

