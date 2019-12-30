Global  

Donald Trump, Barack Obama tie for most admired man, says Gallup Poll

USATODAY.com Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Trump's increased popularity allowed him "to tie Barack Obama as the most admired man, but not to end Obama's streak of 12 first-place finishes."
News video: Trump (In Tie With Obama) Is America's Most Admired Man: Gallup

 Gallup released the results of its "most admired" poll.

Donald Trump and Barack Obama are tied for 2019's most admired man in the US

Donald Trump and Barack Obama are tied for 2019's most admired man in the USREUTERS/Kevin Lamarque President Donald Trump and his predecessor President Barack Obama are tied in Gallup's 2019 annual poll for the most admired man in the...
Donald Trump And Barack Obama Tie For America’s Most Admired Man

They tied with 18 percent each
