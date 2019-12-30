Greta Thunberg: ‘Wouldn’t Have Wasted My Time’ Talking To President Trump About Climate Change
Monday, 30 December 2019 () LONDON (CBS Local) — 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg says meeting President Donald Trump would be a waste of time because he wouldn’t listen to anything she has to say. Thunberg made the comment during an interview with BBC radio’s Today program on Monday. During the interview, she was pressed about what she would have told Trump if they spoke during her visit to the United States earlier this summer to attend the UN Climate Action Summit in New York. “Honestly, I don’t think I would...
Greta Thunberg meets David Attenborough on Skype. The 16-year-old Nobel peace prize nominee discussed issues of public perception with the 93-year-old TV presenter, while they both thanked each other..
In an interview for BBC radio's Today program, for which she was the guest editor, teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg spoke to legendary conservationist Sir David Attenborough via video link. Joe..