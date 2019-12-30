Global  

Greta Thunberg: ‘Wouldn’t Have Wasted My Time’ Talking To President Trump About Climate Change

WorldNews Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Greta Thunberg: ‘Wouldn’t Have Wasted My Time’ Talking To President Trump About Climate ChangeLONDON (CBS Local) — 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg says meeting President Donald Trump would be a waste of time because he wouldn’t listen to anything she has to say. Thunberg made the comment during an interview with BBC radio’s Today program on Monday. During the interview, she was pressed about what she would have told Trump if they spoke during her visit to the United States earlier this summer to attend the UN Climate Action Summit in New York. “Honestly, I don’t think I would...
News video: Greta Thunberg Meets David Attenborough Over Skype

Greta Thunberg Meets David Attenborough Over Skype 00:59

 Greta Thunberg spoke to David Attenborough for the first time over Skype to talk about the climate change crisis and how they are each others’ inspiration.

