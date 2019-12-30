Global  

Blue Jays agree to sign INF Travis Shaw to 1-year deal

Seattle Times Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract with free agent infielder Travis Shaw on Monday and designated infielder Richard Ureña for assignment. Shaw hit .157 with seven homers and 16 RBIs in 86 games last season for the Milwaukee Brewers. The 29-year-old has a .243 career batting average […]
