Hanukkah stabbing suspect charged with hate crimes in New York
Monday, 30 December 2019 () Investigators found anti-Semitic journal entries and internet searches while inspecting the suspect's home. The suspect's family has said he has a history of mental illness and had not been taking his medication.
A knifeman attacked a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi’s home north of New York City late on Saturday, stabbing and injuring five people before fleeing in a vehicle, police said. The attack appeared to be the latest in a string targeting Jews in the region, including a massacre at a kosher grocery...