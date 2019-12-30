Global  

Hanukkah stabbing suspect charged with hate crimes in New York

Deutsche Welle Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Investigators found anti-Semitic journal entries and internet searches while inspecting the suspect's home. The suspect's family has said he has a history of mental illness and had not been taking his medication.
News video: Five stabbed at rabbi’s home during Hanukkah celebration

Five stabbed at rabbi’s home during Hanukkah celebration 00:56

 A knifeman attacked a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi’s home north of New York City late on Saturday, stabbing and injuring five people before fleeing in a vehicle, police said. The attack appeared to be the latest in a string targeting Jews in the region, including a massacre at a kosher grocery...

Hanukkah Stabbing Suspect Charged With Federal Hate Crimes [Video]Hanukkah Stabbing Suspect Charged With Federal Hate Crimes

The man accused of entering a rabbi’s home during a Hanukkah party then stabbing five people is now charged with federal hate crimes.

Police In Rockland County Capture Man Who Allegedly Ran From Courthouse [Video]Police In Rockland County Capture Man Who Allegedly Ran From Courthouse

Clarkstown Police say a suspect who escaped the Rockland County Courthouse has been apprehended.

Suspect in stabbing attack at rabbi's home charged with federal hate crimes

Federal prosecutors on Monday filed hate crime charges against a man accused of going on a stabbing rampage during a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi's home north...
Reuters

Hate crimes charges against man accused in Hanukkah stabbing

A handwritten journal containing references to Jews and anti-Semitism were found in the home of a man charged with federal hate crimes Monday in the stabbing of...
CTV News Also reported by •Reuters

