Pompeo to Visit Ukraine as Senate Weighs Impeachment Trial

WorldNews Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Pompeo to Visit Ukraine as Senate Weighs Impeachment Trial(WASHINGTON) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Ukraine this week, making his first trip to the country at the heart of President Donald Trump’s impeachment. As the Senate weighs options for a trial, Pompeo will depart Thursday on a five-nation tour of Europe and Central Asia. Ukraine will be the first stop on the trip, the State Department said Monday. Trump’s impeachment on charges of abuse of office and obstruction of Congress hinges on his policy toward Ukraine. Witnesses told House investigators that Trump wanted Ukraine to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe...
 7 Things to Know About How a Senate Impeachment Trial works.

