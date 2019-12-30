Global  

Wall Street pulls back from records as investors take profits

Reuters Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Wall Street's major stock indexes slipped from record highs on Monday as investors booked profits from gains made this month after the United States and China reached a trade deal.
Wall Street brushes off Middle East tensions [Video]Wall Street brushes off Middle East tensions

U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday, rebounding from Friday’s losses as investors brushed aside increased tensions in the Middle East, while shares of Alphabet and other internet names gained. Yahaira..

Wall Street drops on Mideast tensions [Video]Wall Street drops on Mideast tensions

Wall Street&apos;s major indexes fell from record highs Friday after a U.S. air strike in Iraq ratcheted up tensions in the Middle East and a bigger-than-expected contraction in the U.S...

Wall Street's major stock indexes slipped from record highs on Monday as investors booked profits from gains made this month after the United States and China...
U.S stock indexes slipped from record highs on Monday as investors booked profits on the penultimate day of the decade after optimism over improving U.S.-China...
