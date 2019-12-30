Global  

Victoria Bushfires LIVE: homes lost as town's defence breached

The Age Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
The CFA fears many people have lost their homes after yesterday's horror bushfires.
Australian bushfires kill three, destroy at least 150 homes [Video]Australian bushfires kill three, destroy at least 150 homes

Three people have died, several are missing and at least 150 homes have been destroyed as bushfires rage across eastern Australia, authorities said on Saturday. Lauren Anthony reports.

Sophiemcneill

Sophie McNeill RT @theage: Some incredible - and frightening - photos are emerging from Mallacoota, where about 4000 people are sheltering in the water, p… 3 seconds ago

angusdickey

Angus Dickey RT @CroweDM: Mallacoota: people told that when the fire trucks activate their sirens, "the townsfolk should get under the water". https:/… 4 seconds ago

norwaymiss

Lynne Bundesen RT @mikedoeslife: “The Bureau of Meteorology's weather gauge at #Mallacoota is showing 49 degrees, with winds gusting up to 80km/h.” The t… 25 seconds ago

DiWoolley1

Diana Woolley Victoria Bushfires LIVE: people sheltering in water as fire moves in https://t.co/rJGO0BX8F0 via @theage 33 seconds ago

NukieTina

Nukie RT @ed_synnott: 4000 people ‘sheltering’ in the sea at Mallacoota in East Gippsland as fire hits the town - live reporting from The Age. Me… 40 seconds ago

