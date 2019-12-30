Global  

Host Blues to have 3 players at NHL All-Star Weekend

Seattle Times Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The host St. Louis Blues will have three players at NHL All-Star Weekend. Captain Alex Pietrangelo, goaltender Jordan Binnington and playoff MVP Ryan O’Reilly will represent the defending Stanley Cup champion Blues for All-Star festivities Jan. 24-25. Forward David Perron was not chosen as an All-Star despite being in the middle […]
Binnington, Pietrangelo, O'Reilly to represent Blues at NHL All-Star Weekend

The host St. Louis Blues will have three players at NHL All-Star Weekend: Alex Pietrangelo, Jordan Binnington and Ryan O'Reilly.
FOX Sports

Ovechkin to skip NHL All-Star Weekend for 2nd straight year

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin has decided to skip NHL All-Star Weekend for the second year in a row
FOX Sports

