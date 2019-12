CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It’s rare when a team starts a quarterback in a bowl game with more yards rushing, receiving, and returning than he has passing. But that’s exactly what Kentucky will do when Lynn Bowden Jr. leads the Wildcats against Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl on Tuesday. The versatile junior made the […]



