Bernie Sanders releases doctors’ letters saying he’s fit for presidency, three months after his heart attack
Monday, 30 December 2019 () Sen. Bernie Sanders, who suffered a heart attack in October, released information from three of his doctors on Monday saying that he sustained “modest heart muscle damage” but is in good health and capable of doing the job of president. “At this point, I see no reason he cannot continue campaigning without limitation and, should […]
#PresidentSanders Trends as Sanders Leads Democratic Fundraising. The Vermont senator is a leading contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. The Sanders campaign announced that it raised close to $26 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. By mid-day on Monday, the news of Sanders'...