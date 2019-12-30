Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Bernie Sanders releases doctors’ letters saying he’s fit for presidency, three months after his heart attack

Seattle Times Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Sen. Bernie Sanders, who suffered a heart attack in October, released information from three of his doctors on Monday saying that he sustained “modest heart muscle damage” but is in good health and capable of doing the job of president. “At this point, I see no reason he cannot continue campaigning without limitation and, should […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: #PresidentSanders Trends as Sanders Leads Democratic Fundraising

#PresidentSanders Trends as Sanders Leads Democratic Fundraising 01:05

 #PresidentSanders Trends as Sanders Leads Democratic Fundraising. The Vermont senator is a leading contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. The Sanders campaign announced that it raised close to $26 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. By mid-day on Monday, the news of Sanders'...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Holiday heart attack: why you could be most at risk right now [Video]Holiday heart attack: why you could be most at risk right now

Holiday heart attack: why you could be most at risk right now

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:45Published

Winter Heart Health [Video]Winter Heart Health

Did you know that your risk for heart attack increases during the colder Winter months? Dr. James De Lemos explains.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 05:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

3 Months After Heart Attack, Sanders' Doctors Say He's 'Fit' To Be President

The Democratic presidential candidate released letters from three doctors, saying he is fit for the office.
NPR Also reported by •euronewsUSATODAY.com

Sanders given clean bill of health months after heart attack

Sanders' primary physician said the senator is in "good health" and two cardiologists said he is fit for the presidency.
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.