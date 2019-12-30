Global  

Bernie Sanders 'more than fit enough' for presidency despite heart attack, doctors say

euronews Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Bernie Sanders 'more than fit enough' for presidency despite heart attack, doctors say
News video: #PresidentSanders Trends as Sanders Leads Democratic Fundraising

 #PresidentSanders Trends as Sanders Leads Democratic Fundraising. The Vermont senator is a leading contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. The Sanders campaign announced that it raised close to $26 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. By mid-day on Monday, the news of Sanders'...

Bernie Sanders Bounces Back [Video]Bernie Sanders Bounces Back

Sen. Bernie Sanders' 2020 campaign has made major gains in the last few months. Sanders has gained traction since he had a heart attack in early October. Sanders is succeeding in the polls in early..

Bernie Sanders May Be The Most Underestimated Candidate Of 2020 [Video]Bernie Sanders May Be The Most Underestimated Candidate Of 2020

Sen. Bernie Sanders' 2020 campaign has made major gains since he had a heart attack in early October. The Vermont senator has surged in polls in early-voting states as well as at the national..

U.S. presidential hopeful Sanders gets clean bill of health after heart attack

the 78-year-old senator from Vermont has made an “uneventful recovery” from the heart attack he suffered in Las Vegas on October 1
Bernie Sanders releases doctors’ letters saying he’s fit for presidency, three months after his heart attack

Sen. Bernie Sanders, who suffered a heart attack in October, released information from three of his doctors on Monday saying that he sustained “modest heart...
