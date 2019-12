Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

BEIRUT (AP) — A close friends says former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who is awaiting trial in Japan, has arrived in Beirut. It was not clear how Ghosn, who is of Lebanese origins, left Japan where he is under surveillance and is expected to face trial in April 2020. Ricardo Karam, a TV host and […] 👓 View full article