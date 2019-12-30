Global  

Report: Cadets gave Nazi salute as ‘sign of respect’

Seattle Times Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) — Correction officer trainees in West Virginia regularly gave the Nazi salute “as a sign of respect” for their instructor in the weeks prior to the release of a photo of the cadets with arms raised that triggered widespread outrage, state investigators said in a report Monday. That conclusion is part […]
