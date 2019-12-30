Global  

‘A Slow-Motion Chernobyl’: How Lax Laws Turned a River Into a Disaster

Seattle Times Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
EL SALTO, Mexico — By the time the polluted Santiago River bursts over a waterfall on the outskirts of Guadalajara, in western Mexico, its stench seems to be everywhere: hovering over crops, seeping into homes, fouling the tap water. The river smells of industrial waste and sewage — a catastrophe years in the making, with […]
