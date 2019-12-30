Global  

Bolivia expels Mexican, Spanish diplomats

Deutsche Welle Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Bolivia says top Mexican and Spanish were declared persona non grata amid an escalating spat over fugitive former government officials. In response, Spain told three Bolivian officials to leave.
