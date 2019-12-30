Global  

More Canadian firefighters ship out to battle Australia wildfires

CBC.ca Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
More firefighters from across Canada are on their way to Australia to help Canadians who are already Down Under, battling devastating wildfires that have killed 10 people and destroyed 1,000 homes the past few months.
News video: Firefighters In Australia Film Terrifying Moment Wildfires Envelop Their Truck

Firefighters In Australia Film Terrifying Moment Wildfires Envelop Their Truck 00:59

 Firefighters In Australia Film Terrifying Moment Wildfires Envelop Their Truck

