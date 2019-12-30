Global  

NYPD: Times Square safest place on Earth for New Year’s Eve

Seattle Times Monday, 30 December 2019
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s counterterrorism czar expects Times Square to be “the safest place on the planet Earth” on New Year’s Eve. Thousands of police officers will be on duty for Tuesday night’s festivities, along with specialized units armed with long guns, bomb-sniffing dogs and other measures. For the first time, police […]
News video: Times Square Alliance Readies For Ramp Up To New Year's Eve

Times Square Alliance Readies For Ramp Up To New Year's Eve 04:49

 Tim Tompkins, president of the Times Square Alliance, joined CBSN New York's Natalie Duddridge to take about the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square and Friday morning's unveiling of the 2020 Waterford crystal ball, the centerpiece of the show at midnight.

