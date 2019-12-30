Global  

Sydney celebrates New Years Eve

The Age Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
The crowds lined up early to secure the best spots for the amazing firewaorks display and festivities on Sydney harbour.
News video: As bushfires rage, Sydney welcomes the New Year

As bushfires rage, Sydney welcomes the New Year 01:29

 Thousands gathered in Sydney harbor on Tuesday to watch Australia&apos;s famous New Year&apos;s fireworks, even as smoke from deadly wildfires turned skies in nearby coastal towns blood-red.

Wildfires trap Australians on beaches for New Years Eve [Video]Wildfires trap Australians on beaches for New Years Eve

Sydney held its lavish fireworks display on New Year's Eve, after, down the coast, thousands were left trapped on beaches by raging bushfires. David Doyle reports.

Happy New Year Australia! Sydney welcomes in 2020 with celebratory fireworks [Video]Happy New Year Australia! Sydney welcomes in 2020 with celebratory fireworks

More than a million people descended onto a hazy Sydney Harbour and surrounding areas to greet 2020 despite the ongoing wildfire crisis.View on euronews

RFS expected to give Sydney's New Years Eve fireworks the go-ahead

The Royal Fire Service says its “highly unlikely” Sydney Harbour’s New Year's Eve fireworks will be called off, with the danger rating predicted to stay...
The Age Also reported by •WorldNewsFOXNews.comFrance 24New Zealand HeraldJapan TodayNPRSBSCBS News

Sydney gears up for New Year's spectacle despite Australian fires

Large crowds thronged Sydney harbor on Tuesday to watch Australia's famous New Year's Eve fireworks, even as smoke from deadly wildfires turned skies in nearby...
Reuters

Goodgreengirl

🔥🆘️Ju ju RT @TracyWesterman: 'More tasteless than the fireworks themselves': Scott Morrison is slammed for hosting a NYE party at Kirribilli House f… 2 minutes ago

TheGrandBogan

Aussie Jack 🇦🇺♔ RT @den2114: Scott Morrison celebrates New Year's Eve with party https://t.co/wBH83GrgBB via @MailOnline#AusPol 3 minutes ago

martsle40gig

Grand Duke Marts RT @palaceletters: Our empathetic PM Scott Morrison partied while the nation burns. ScoMo's family & friends had unobstructed views of Sydn… 15 minutes ago

emm_downunder

🇦🇺🇬🇧🇮🇪 ✝️ @EmmaDownUnder ✡️ 🇭🇺🇵🇱🇦🇺 'More tasteless than the fireworks themselves': Scott Morrison slammed for hosting NYE party at Kirribilli for frie… https://t.co/eUBX7l1isM 24 minutes ago

AdamDTurk

Adam Turk May as well probably only chance he’ll get 😂 Scott Morrison celebrates New Year's Eve with party https://t.co/tiMOXPW9G2 42 minutes ago

palaceletters

Prof Jenny Hocking Our empathetic PM Scott Morrison partied while the nation burns. ScoMo's family & friends had unobstructed views of… https://t.co/YntUpc9lNl 49 minutes ago

