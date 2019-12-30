Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Tablet interactive: Multiple bushfires burning at emergency level on New Year's Eve

The Age Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
With the Princes Highway cut off south of Batemans Bay, the RFS is advising holidaymakers it is too late to leave the area – but if it's safe to do so, they should head towards larger towns or nearby beaches.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NSW fires LIVE: Multiple bushfires burning at emergency level on New Year's Eve

Firefighters are battling a number of blazes threatening lives and properties amid deteriorating weather conditions on the last day of 2019.
Brisbane Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.