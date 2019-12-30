Global  

Rescue underway for teen climber after fall on Mount Hood

Seattle Times Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (AP) — A 16-year-old mountain climber fell 500 feet (152 meters) on Mount Hood Monday and survived, authorities said. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said rescue teams reached the teen at about 1 p.m. Monday at an elevation of about 10,500 feet (3,200 meters). Authorities received a call about the climber’s fall […]
