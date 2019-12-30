Global  

Woman sues Epstein estate, says she was 14 during encounter

Seattle Times Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A woman who says she was 14 when she had a sexual encounter with financier Jeffrey Epstein at his mansion sued his estate in Florida court on Monday for coercion, inflicting emotional distress and battery. The lawsuit filed in Palm Beach County asks for an undisclosed amount of money. […]
