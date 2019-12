Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — For the first time since Super Bowl 50, John Elway heads into an offseason not looking to change his head coach, starting quarterback or locker room chemistry. Elway said Monday that rookie Drew Lock showed enough in his five-week audition to earn the nod as the Denver Broncos’ starting QB heading […] 👓 View full article