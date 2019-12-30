Global  

PDC Darts Championship: Michael van Gerwen to play Peter Wright in final

BBC News Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Defending champion Michael van Gerwen will play Scotland's Peter Wright in the PDC World Championship final on New Year's Day.
Recent related news from verified sources

PDC Darts Championship: Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price into semi-finals

Defending champion Michael van Gerwen is into the semi-finals of the PDC World Championship after a hard-fought 5-2 victory over Darius Labanauskas.
BBC News

PDC World Darts Championship schedule and results - Fallon Sherrock in action on day 12

PDC World Darts Championship schedule and results - Fallon Sherrock in action on day 12Starsport brings you the schedule for day 12 at the PDC World Darts Championship as Michael van Gerwen and Fallon Sherrock continue their Alexandra Palace...
Daily Star

