Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Uber or Lyft on New Year's Eve? Here's how to schedule your ride now (and plan around surge pricing)

USATODAY.com Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
If you are planning to hitch a ride with Uber or Lyft on New Year's Eve, here's how to schedule it now and maybe skip the surge pricing.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: Ride Safe Jupiter offers $15 Uber voucher New Year's Eve

Ride Safe Jupiter offers $15 Uber voucher New Year's Eve 00:19

 The city of Jupiter is reminding drivers not to take chances by driving impaired on New Year's Eve.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

New York Weather: New Year's Eve Forecast [Video]New York Weather: New Year's Eve Forecast

CBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:54Published

Party like a celeb this NYE [Video]Party like a celeb this NYE

It’s New Year’s Eve, and you still don’t have a party theme? Take a look at these celebrity party ideas.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

FTSE 100 tipped to slip lower in New Year's Eve trading

The FTSE 100 has been tipped to tumble on New Year’s Eve, as an element of caution reigned for the last days of trading for 2019. London’s blue chip shares...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •NewsdayHinduKhaleej TimesEast Lindsey TargetBangkok Post

Hong Kong cancels famous New Year's Eve fireworks amid protest fears

Hong Kong has scrapped its New Year's Eve fireworks over safety concerns, after it was announced that a mass protest would be held.
SBS Also reported by •NewsdayBBC NewsWorldNewsBangkok Post

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.