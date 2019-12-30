Global  

Carlos Ghosn, fallen Nissan boss, has unexpectedly left Japan where he faces trial

Seattle Times Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Carlos Ghosan was arrested in 2018, and accused of underreporting his compensation and shifting personal financial losses to Nissan. He has denied the charges. On Monday, he reportedly arrived in Beirut. The circumstances under which Ghosn left Japan were not immediately clear.
Nissan cuts outlook after worst Q2 in 15 years [Video]Nissan cuts outlook after worst Q2 in 15 years

Nissan reported a 70% drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday and cut its full-year forecast to an 11-year low. David Pollard reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:26Published


Carlos Ghosn, Fallen Nissan Boss, Has Unexpectedly Left Japan

Mr. Ghosn had been arrested in November 2018, and was facing charges of financial wrongdoing in Japan.
NYTimes.com

Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, facing Japan trial, arrives in Beirut

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, who is awaiting trial in Japan on charges of financial misconduct, has arrived in Beirut, a close friend said Monday. He...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •ReutersWorldNewsSeattle TimesFrance 24BBC NewsTIME

