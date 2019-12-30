Carlos Ghosn, fallen Nissan boss, has unexpectedly left Japan where he faces trial
Monday, 30 December 2019 () Carlos Ghosan was arrested in 2018, and accused of underreporting his compensation and shifting personal financial losses to Nissan. He has denied the charges. On Monday, he reportedly arrived in Beirut. The circumstances under which Ghosn left Japan were not immediately clear.
Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, who is awaiting trial in Japan on charges of financial misconduct, has arrived in Beirut, a close friend said Monday. He... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Reuters •WorldNews •Seattle Times •France 24 •BBC News •TIME
