Woman killed, man critically injured in Yarraville shooting

Bluebird 💚💛 Shooting and gunfight at Yarraville, woman dead, two men in hospital https://t.co/QI7526ZUAm 5 hours ago محمد خليق🇮🇳 RT @theage: BREAKING: A woman has been killed and a man is fighting for his life in hospital after a shooting in Melbourne's inner west. ht… 8 hours ago Simone Fox Koob A woman is dead, a man is fighting for a life and another man is under police guard in hospital after a shooting in… https://t.co/XrxPynBzuT 8 hours ago The Age BREAKING: A woman has been killed and a man is fighting for his life in hospital after a shooting in Melbourne's in… https://t.co/BjJNHN6Kw5 8 hours ago Madeline Mardigan🇺🇸🍀🌎 Man, woman, 2-year-old, 5-month-old killed; 1 other child hurt in crash at 26th and Townsend https://t.co/hj2wrR3PFu via @fox6now 1 day ago FOX6 News Man, woman, 2-year-old, 5-month-old killed; 1 other child hurt in crash at 26th and Townsend:… https://t.co/fufquBKaLl 1 day ago Derica Williams Man, woman, 2-year-old killed; 2 other children hurt in crash at 26th and Townsend https://t.co/LorXO3H2Ki via @fox6now 2 days ago smxmagazin® RT @fox6now: Man, woman, 2-year-old killed; 2 other children hurt in crash at 26th and Townsend: https://t.co/XntcE5NFGk https://t.co/c6Ea2… 2 days ago