Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Woman killed, man critically injured in Yarraville shooting

The Age Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
A woman has been killed and a man is fighting for his life in hospital after a shooting in Melbourne's inner west. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Man Says He Was 'Play-Fighting' When He Shot, Killed Woman [Video]Man Says He Was 'Play-Fighting' When He Shot, Killed Woman

Lafayette Hodges says he was 'play-fighting' and shot and killed his girlfriend, Lyniah Bell, accidentally. But as CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports, Bell's family does not believe the story.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:28Published

Police: Man Posed As Delivery Driver, Assaulted Woman [Video]Police: Man Posed As Delivery Driver, Assaulted Woman

Police say a man posed as a delivery driver with a package to get into an Irving Park home, and then sexually assaulted the woman who lived there.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Woman kills man for harassing her

The New Washermanpet police have detained a 24-year-old woman who reportedly smeared glue in the eyes of a 54-year-old man and murdered him by slittin
Hindu

Chennai: Blackmailed after sex assault, woman glues man's eyes, slits his throat

A woman glued the eyes of a 54-year-old man and murdered him by slitting his throat at a playground in Washermenpet on Monday night, allegedly after he...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

giveoutmore

Bluebird 💚💛 Shooting and gunfight at Yarraville, woman dead, two men in hospital https://t.co/QI7526ZUAm 5 hours ago

praisedcreator

محمد خليق🇮🇳 RT @theage: BREAKING: A woman has been killed and a man is fighting for his life in hospital after a shooting in Melbourne's inner west. ht… 8 hours ago

SimoneFoxKoob

Simone Fox Koob A woman is dead, a man is fighting for a life and another man is under police guard in hospital after a shooting in… https://t.co/XrxPynBzuT 8 hours ago

theage

The Age BREAKING: A woman has been killed and a man is fighting for his life in hospital after a shooting in Melbourne's in… https://t.co/BjJNHN6Kw5 8 hours ago

MadelynMardigan

Madeline Mardigan🇺🇸🍀🌎 Man, woman, 2-year-old, 5-month-old killed; 1 other child hurt in crash at 26th and Townsend https://t.co/hj2wrR3PFu via @fox6now 1 day ago

fox6now

FOX6 News Man, woman, 2-year-old, 5-month-old killed; 1 other child hurt in crash at 26th and Townsend:… https://t.co/fufquBKaLl 1 day ago

dwilliamsfox6

Derica Williams Man, woman, 2-year-old killed; 2 other children hurt in crash at 26th and Townsend https://t.co/LorXO3H2Ki via @fox6now 2 days ago

smxmagazin

smxmagazin® RT @fox6now: Man, woman, 2-year-old killed; 2 other children hurt in crash at 26th and Townsend: https://t.co/XntcE5NFGk https://t.co/c6Ea2… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.