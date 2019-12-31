Global  

Britain says will raise minimum wage by more than 6% in 2020

Reuters Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Britain's national minimum wage will rise by more than 6% next year, taking it to 8.74 pounds ($11.49) an hour, the government announced on Tuesday.
News video: Florida's minimum wage increases by a dime to $8.56

Florida's minimum wage increases by a dime to $8.56 01:26

 The new year means more money in many workers pockets. The minimum wage increases in 24 states Jan. 1. In Florida, the rate climbs from $8.46 to $8.56 an hour.

