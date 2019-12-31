Uber, Postmates sue to challenge California’s new labor law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Ride-share company Uber and on-demand meal delivery service Postmates sued Monday to block a broad new California law aimed at giving wage and benefit protections to people who work as independent contractors. The lawsuit filed in U.S. court in Los Angeles argues that the law set to take effect Wednesday violates […]



