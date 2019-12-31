Global  

Uber, Postmates sue to challenge California’s new labor law

Seattle Times Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Ride-share company Uber and on-demand meal delivery service Postmates sued Monday to block a broad new California law aimed at giving wage and benefit protections to people who work as independent contractors. The lawsuit filed in U.S. court in Los Angeles argues that the law set to take effect Wednesday violates […]
Credit: Wochit Business - Published < > Embed
News video: Uber And Postmastes Ask Court To Block New California Law

Uber And Postmastes Ask Court To Block New California Law 00:32

 Uber and Postmastes asked a U.S. court to block a California labor law set to go into effect. According to Reuters, the two companies argue the bill violates the U.S. constitution. The law would make it harder for them to qualify their workers as independent contractors. The ride-hailing company and...

Recent related videos from verified sources

New California law requires lactation accomodations [Video]New California law requires lactation accomodations

Another law set to take effect on January 1st is Senate Bill 142 which will now require employers to implement lactation accommodations for mothers by the new year.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:45Published

Retailers rush to comply with California privacy law [Video]Retailers rush to comply with California privacy law

U.S. retailers like Walmart will add "Do Not Sell My Info" links to their websites and signage in stores starting January, sources said. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Uber, Postmates sue to block California gig worker law, claiming it's unconstitutional

Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc and courier services provider Postmates Inc asked a U.S. court to block a California labor law set to go into effect...
Reuters

Uber and Postmates File Suit to Block California Freelancer Law

The ride-hailing company and the delivery start-up are seeking an injunction against the new law, which takes effect Jan. 1.
NYTimes.com

