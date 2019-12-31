Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor rushes into elite company Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — It is no longer a question of where Jonathan Taylor ranks among the greatest running backs to play at Wisconsin for assistant coach John Settle. To Settle, Taylor has put himself alongside the best ever to play college football . “I’ve said once if there were a Mount Rushmore of college running […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this