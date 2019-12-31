Global  

Football club mourns teen who drowned in Lake Parramatta

The Age Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Friends of a promising young footballer Daniel Cama who fatally drowned in Lake Parramatta on Monday afternoon are mourning his loss.
