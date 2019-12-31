Global  

Democratic contender Biden says he would consider a Republican running mate

Reuters Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, said on Monday he would consider choosing a Republican running mate if he is the party’s nominee next year.
News video: Biden says he's open to Republican running mate

Biden says he's open to Republican running mate 01:18

 Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden said he was open to having a Republican running mate, but couldn't 'think of one now.'

Biden Says He's Open To Picking A Republican As Running Mate [Video]Biden Says He's Open To Picking A Republican As Running Mate

Joe Biden says he's open to picking a Republican as his running mate.

Joe Biden Says He Would Consider A Republican Running Mate [Video]Joe Biden Says He Would Consider A Republican Running Mate

Joe Biden told voters in New Hampshire that he would consider a Republican as a running mate. This was after a woman told Biden that if he is the nominee, he will "have to pull out all the..

Joe Biden says he'd be willing to name a Republican as his 2020 VP nominee – but there's a catch

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Monday he would be willing to name a Republican running mate in his bid for president.
FOXNews.com

Biden Says He Would Consider a Republican Running Mate ‘But I Can’t Think of One Right Now’

During a campaign event in New Hampshire today, *Joe Biden* was asked if he would consider a Republican running mate.
Mediaite

