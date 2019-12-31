Global  

Bernie Sanders in 'good health' and fit to serve as president after heart attack, insist ...

WorldNews Tuesday, 31 December 2019
Bernie Sanders in 'good health' and fit to serve as president after heart attack, insist ...Bernie Sanders is in good health and capable of handling the mental and physical rigours of being president, despite having recently suffered a heart attack, his doctors have said. Three months after the 78-year-old had the attack while campaigning in Nevada, only to throw himself back into action after the briefest of breaks, the Vermont senator’s campaign released letters from three physicians. The letters said although he suffered “modest heart muscle damage” during the episode, he had since recovered well, and was fit enough to take on the challenge. Download the new Indpendent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now “At this point, I see no reason...
Bernie Sanders Given Clean Bill Of Health Following Heart Attack

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders passed a stress test this month after a heart attack in October. The heart attack required him to have two stents inserted in an artery, reports Reuters. Sanders’..

Somalia attack: Turkey treats, airlifts wounded to its hospitals

Somali president blames al-Shabab armed group for Saturday attack after truck detonates at checkpoint.

Mr. Sanders released three letters from doctors with details about his health, nearly three months after he had a heart attack while campaigning in Las Vegas.
