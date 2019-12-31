Bernie Sanders in 'good health' and fit to serve as president after heart attack, insist ...

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

is in good health and capable of handling the mental and physical rigours of being president, despite having recently suffered a heart attack, his doctors have said. Three months after the 78-year-old had the attack while campaigning in Bernie Sanders is in good health and capable of handling the mental and physical rigours of being president, despite having recently suffered a heart attack, his doctors have said. Three months after the 78-year-old had the attack while campaigning in Nevada , only to throw himself back into action after the briefest of breaks, the Vermont senator’s campaign released letters from three physicians. The letters said although he suffered “modest heart muscle damage” during the episode, he had since recovered well, and was fit enough to take on the challenge. Download the new Indpendent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now “At this point, I see no reason... 👓 View full article

