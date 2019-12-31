Global  

Western United float idea of double-headers with City or Victory

The Age Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Western United float idea of double-headers with City or VictoryWestern United is prepared to think outside the square to build its fan base and play at suitable-sized venues, including double headers at AAMI Park.
Western United defence stocks down as City looms

Western United are down to three fit central defenders, after injuries to Brendan Hamill, Aaron Calver and the transfer of Connor Chapman to South Korea, as they...
The Age

Both teams to score at Melbourne City vs Western United 4/6 for Friday’s A-League matchup

Competition: A-League Market: Both teams to score Odds: 4/6 @ Bet 365 In a battle between two sides vying for an AFC Champions League spot this season,...
SoccerNews.com


