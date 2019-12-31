Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Asian shares lower as investors book decade-end profits

Reuters Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Asian shares slipped on the last trading day of the decade, echoing falls on Wall Street, as investors locked in gains made since the United States and China reached a preliminary trade deal earlier this month.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Asian shares lower with eyes on NKorea, China-US trade deal

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Monday as investors awaited updates on the signing of a trade deal between the U.S. and China and kept a wary eye...
Seattle Times

Asian Shares Mostly Lower Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Monday as investors exercised caution amid rising political tensions in North East Asia and violence in the Middle East.
RTTNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ReutersBiz

Reuters Business Asian shares lower as investors book decade-end profits https://t.co/WgvfMTXjSS https://t.co/1NHpgAASt9 12 minutes ago

marshawright

Real Marsha Wright® | CEO www.PromoNation.co Asian shares lower as investors book decade-end profits https://t.co/zqB74kDOBI #news #business #social https://t.co/Tkhl3zrz6A 15 minutes ago

spz_trader

[email protected]_trader GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares lower as investors book decade-end profits - Reuters Read: https://t.co/x0P36VPFwm 16 minutes ago

crapitm

sansuri RT @STcom: Asian shares lower as investors book decade-end profits https://t.co/xACBcrKphZ 23 minutes ago

stbusinessdesk

ST Business Desk Asian shares lower as investors book decade-end profits https://t.co/K8gns5tGHa 24 minutes ago

STcom

The Straits Times Asian shares lower as investors book decade-end profits https://t.co/xACBcrKphZ 24 minutes ago

AzizSapphire

عبدالعزيز المقبل Asian shares lower as investors book decade-end profits | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/Qu59c96dNt 28 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Asian shares lower as investors book decade-end profits https://t.co/h2Ba1jA5J0 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.