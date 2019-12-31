Global  

Michael van Gerwen into world darts final

The Age Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Defending champion Michael van Gerwen will face Scotland's Peter Wright in the final of the Professional Darts Corporation World Championship.
PDC Darts Championship: Michael van Gerwen to play Peter Wright in final

Defending champion Michael van Gerwen will play Scotland's Peter Wright in the PDC World Championship final on New Year's Day.
BBC News

PDC Darts Championship: Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price into semi-finals

Defending champion Michael van Gerwen is into the semi-finals of the PDC World Championship after a hard-fought 5-2 victory over Darius Labanauskas.
BBC News


