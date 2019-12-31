Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Uber, Postmates sue to block California gig worker law, claiming it's unconstitutional

Reuters Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc and courier services provider Postmates Inc asked a U.S. court to block a California labor law set to go into effect on Wednesday, arguing the bill violates the U.S. Constitution.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Uber And Postmastes Ask Court To Block New California Law

Uber And Postmastes Ask Court To Block New California Law 00:32

 Uber and Postmastes asked a U.S. court to block a California labor law set to go into effect. According to Reuters, the two companies argue the bill violates the U.S. constitution. The law would make it harder for them to qualify their workers as independent contractors. The ride-hailing company and...

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Uber, Postmates sue to challenge California’s new labor law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Ride-share company Uber and on-demand meal delivery service Postmates sued Monday to block a broad new California law aimed at giving...
Seattle Times

California's gig worker law makes small biz rethink staffing

Companies hiring California freelancers must be able to prove the contractors really are working for themselves.
CBS News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.