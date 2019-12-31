Uber, Postmates sue to block California gig worker law, claiming it's unconstitutional

Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc and courier services provider Postmates Inc asked a U.S. court to block a California labor law set to go into effect on Wednesday, arguing the bill violates the U.S. Constitution. 👓 View full article



8 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit - Published Uber And Postmastes Ask Court To Block New California Law 00:32 Uber and Postmastes asked a U.S. court to block a California labor law set to go into effect. According to Reuters, the two companies argue the bill violates the U.S. constitution. The law would make it harder for them to qualify their workers as independent contractors. The ride-hailing company and...