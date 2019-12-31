Global  

Giuliani associate asks court to allow handing over documents sought in Trump impeachment

Tuesday, 31 December 2019
Lev Parnas, an indicted associate of U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, has asked a court for permission to turn over the contents of Parnas' phone and other documents to a House of Representatives panel for use in the Trump impeachment inquiry, his lawyer said on Monday.
News video: Giuliani Associate Wants To Hand Over Documents To Court

Giuliani Associate Wants To Hand Over Documents To Court 00:32

