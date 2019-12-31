Giuliani associate asks court to allow handing over documents sought in Trump impeachment
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () Lev Parnas, an indicted associate of U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, has asked a court for permission to turn over the contents of Parnas' phone and other documents to a House of Representatives panel for use in the Trump impeachment inquiry, his lawyer said on Monday.
