'Persist in 2020' - Hong Kong gears up for New Year countdown unrest

Reuters Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Hong Kong police will deploy more than 6,000 officers on New Year's Eve, local media reported on Tuesday, as protesters plan rallies around the city to urge people not to give up the fight for democracy in 2020.
News video: Hong Kong protesters reflect on a tumultuous year

Hong Kong protesters reflect on a tumultuous year 00:57

 More than a thousand rallied in a Hong Kong park on Sunday (December 29) as a part of events to mark the end of a year that saw violent protests.

Tiffany's holiday sales sparkle on higher US, Europe, China spending

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) said Thursday that overall sales during the holiday shopping season increased with the biggest contribution coming from China,...
Proactive Investors

Hong Kong clashes continue in shopping centers, streets

HONG KONG (AP) — Clashes resumed in Hong Kong on Tuesday between police and anti-government protesters, some of them donned Santa Claus hats, as the more than...
Seattle Times Also reported by •BBC NewsBrisbane Times

